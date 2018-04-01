Dragons, Warriors stay unbeaten in Australia's NRL

Sydney, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - The St George Illawarra Dragons remain unbeaten at the top of Australia's National Rugby League after a 30-12 win over the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

A brutal defence and the brilliance of halves Ben Hunt and English international Gareth Widdop helped the Dragons to a fourth straight win -- their best start to a season in the 20 years since the formation of the joint venture.

The New Zealand Warriors are the only other unbeaten team this season after an impressive 30-6 win over the Sydney Roosters.

Even though New Zealand Test scrum-half Shaun Johnson stayed home with a groin strain, the Warriors still proved too strong for the fancied Roosters in Sydney.

Two sin-binnings, 33 penalties, a player on report and two key players missing -- yet the Cronulla Sharks upset defending champions Melbourne Storm 14-4 at home.

It was the Sharks' first win at home for 2018 as they improved their record for the season to two wins and two losses.

The Sharks also managed to frustrate an uncharacteristically error-prone Melbourne, who did not cross the Sharks try-line.

Gold Coast Titans wingers Phillip Sami and Anthony Don scored four tries between them in a thumping 26-14 Queensland derby win over the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday.

Sami scored a hat-trick as the Broncos dropped out of the top eight, falling three places to 10th with the loss.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs scored two tries in the final seven minutes to secure a controversial come-from-behind 20-16 victory against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs paid the price for poor ball security throughout a match they largely controlled. They failed to close out the game despite several opportunities to put the Bunnies away.

The Penrith Panthers routed the North Queensland Cowboys 33-14 in Townsville, with stand-off James Maloney orchestrating a clinical performance.

A first-half onslaught helped the Manly Sea Eagles to a comfortable 32-16 win over the Canberra Raiders.

