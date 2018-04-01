Signs of surrender deal in last eastern Ghouta rebel bastion: Syrian state TV

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jaish al Islam, in control of the last rebel bastion in eastern Ghouta, appears to have reached a deal that would allow its members to leave to rebel-held areas in northern Syria or make peace with the government, state media said on Sunday.

State media said, without elaborating, that there was information indicating a deal had finally been brokered to end the standoff in Douma city, the largest urban center in the eastern suburbs of Damascus that remains in insurgent hands.

The Syrian army last week warned the insurgents to surrender or face a military assault to drive them out.



(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Potter)