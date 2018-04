Johannesburg, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

South Africa, first innings, 488

Australia, first innings, 201-7 in 65 overs (U. Khawaja 53, T. Paine 47 not out, P. Cummins 50; V. Philander 3-30).

Match situation: Australia trail by 287 runs with three wickets remaining in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

afp