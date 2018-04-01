Gold Coast welcomes First Nations to Games

First Nations of the Commonwealth have taken part in a unique welcome to the Gold Coast ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Representatives of 15 First Nations people from around the globe were officially welcomed to the city at Dreamworld on Sunday.

The ceremony, or Yabru, is a 'first welcome' to the nation by the Yugambeh people - the traditional owners of the land on which the Games will be held.

Sunday's Yabru consisted of a visit to Dreamworld's Corroboree, featuring traditional Torres Strait Island cooking and story exchanging.

Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie said the ceremony was a continuation of the 2018 Games' commitment to reconciliation and recognition of indigenous groups.

"The important thing is that people recognise in Queensland and Australia that the Yugambeh people and indigenous people have had serious disadvantage for over 200 years," Mr Beattie said.

"Our responsibility is to ensure they are empowered and the Commonwealth Games are used as a vehicle to do that empowerment."

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said his organisation was committed to acknowledging the Commonwealth's First Nations people now and beyond the Games.

"This doesn't stop here," Grevemberg said.

"We're not going to pack up the circus and move on and reconciliation stops.

"We've engaged First Nations people across the Commonwealth who we will continue an ongoing dialogue with."