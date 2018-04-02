Tim Paine bats through broken thumb

Tim Paine's broken thumb has added injury to Australian cricket's indignity, with the courageous captain hurting the same right hand that once threatened to end his career.

Paine suffered a hairline fracture on day two of the fourth Test against South Africa, wringing his hand in much discomfort after misreading a delivery from Chadd Sayers while up to the stumps.

Paine continued to keep in Johannesburg then came out to bat later in the day when Australia collapsed to 5-96.

The Tasmanian continued his innings on day three of the series finale, top-scoring with 62, then donned the keeping gloves again.

The resilience of the nation's 46th Test captain, who has consistently dug in with the bat since his shock Ashes recall, will leave a big impression on teammates.

Australia's next assignment after this Test is an ODI series in England that starts on June 13, leaving the 33-year-old plenty of time to prove his fitness.

But Cricket Australia (CA) bigwigs, reeling from the cheating scandal, will be taking plenty of interest in Paine's recovery this month.

Paine has already earned praise from around the world for changing Australia's in-your-face approach, having stopped their sledging and introducing a pre-game handshake with the Proteas on Friday.

"He's the permanent solution," CA board member Mark Taylor told the Nine Network.

"One of the reasons he found his way into the Test team was because he's a bit of an old-fashioned cricketer ... an old-world thinker, more of a level head."

Paine hasn't been named captain of Australia's one-day team but that was fully expected to happen ahead of the trip to England.

Aaron Finch could step up if Paine remains sidelined for the series that will serve as a dress rehearsal for the 2019 World Cup, which is being hosted by England.

Finch has been stand-in skipper of Australia's ODI side in the past.

Australia opted against naming a vice-captain for the fourth Test against South Africa, with the sacking of Steve Smith and David Warner igniting a leadership crisis.

Mitch Marsh, who was appointed captain of Western Australia last year, is considered the man most likely to be Paine's deputy.

CA medicos will be keen to ensure Paine doesn't rush back too early.

It's not unusual for a keeper to break through the pain barrier and end their careers with mangled hands, but the stumper's history creates an added sense of unease.

Paine's right index finger was broken when struck by a 148.2 km/h thunderbolt from Dirk Nannes in 2010. The recurring injury required seven rounds of surgery and almost ended Paine's career.

He still has eight pins, a metal plate and a piece of hip bone in the finger that rarely feels right when he's keeping.

"If I go fingers up it pretty much hits right on it. It hurts for a little bit and then it goes away," Paine said last November.