Lanciato all set for Doncaster Mile

Lanciato's trial against star sprinter Redzel has reaffirmed trainer Mark Newnham's faith in the gelding ahead of the Doncaster Mile.

Lanciato will make the step up to Group One company when he runs in the Doncaster Mile.

Although Lanciato was three lengths behind Redzel when second in a his heat last week, the quality of his work-out has Newnham bullish ahead of his first Group One start in the Doncaster on Saturday.

"Any time you're racing or trialling against Redzel over 1000 metres he's going to be too quick for you, but I was very happy the way he got into his work over the last 300. That's what he was there to do," Newnham said.

"He was there to have a gallop and that should top him off for the Doncaster."

A gallop at Warwick Farm on Monday will effectively round out Lanciato's preparation.

One of the first horses to Newnham's stable when the former jockey started training in 2016, Lanciato firmed as a contender for the $3 million feature after winning the Group Three Newcastle Newmarket (1400m) on March 9.

His third successive win attracted a 1kg penalty for the Doncaster Mile increasing his handicap to 51kg, although Newnham's chief concern is Sydney's weather.

Since being transferred from New Zealand, Lanciato has thrived on good tracks and fortunately for there is no significant rain forecast.

Lanciato had his runs spaced as soon as he got underway in New Zealand and Newnham has adhered to that policy with the Newcastle Newmarket run following a 41-day freshen-up and a trial.

"We've also worked out he likes to be ridden quietly," he said.

Rachel King is unbeaten on Lanciato after taking the reins for his past three starts and Newnham has no hesitation putting the apprentice on for her fifth Group One ride.

"She rides the weight easily and he trusts her," Newnham said.

Lanciato was a $26 chance with the TAB on Sunday while Godolphin colt Kementari led the market at $4, closely followed by Happy Clapper ($5).

The final field and barriers will be decided on Tuesday.