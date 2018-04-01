'Nothing to lose' - David says pressure's off for squash hat-trick

Gold Coast, Australia, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Malaysia's squash superstar Nicol David said Sunday the "pressure is off" as she bids for a third straight gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The eight-time world champion, 34, currently ranked sixth in the world, is lining up for her sixth Commonwealth Games, but for the first time since Manchester 2002 she is not the tournament top seed.

"I've got nothing to lose," David said. "I want to start strong and see how far I go.

"The depth of the game is so strong. It's anyone's competition, anyone in the top 10 could win.

"The gold medals I have are very close to my heart and that is spurring me on."

David competed in her first Commonwealth Games as a 14-year-old at Kuala Lumpur in 1998 before spending a record 108 consecutive months (2006-2015) on top of the official women's world rankings and amassed an incredible 56-match unbeaten run in 2009.

She won Commonwealth singles gold at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

The women's singles competition begins on Thursday.

