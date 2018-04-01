Sun to shine during first weekend of Games

Commonwealth Games ticketholders could well see some of the Gold Coast's renowned beach weather as the latest forecast offers a glimmer of hope - and sunshine.

Blue skies covered the coastline on Sunday with grey clouds, constant winds and hazardous surf all easing three days before competition begins..

The Bureau of Meteorology, which had previously forecast rain and grey skies for the start of the Games, says there will be isolated showers most of this week but no significant rainfall.

"Not really too much hitting the gauge, probably a few millimetres at the most by the looks of it," BoM forecaster Julian De Morton told AAP on Sunday.

"I think the showers should be, if there are any, quick-moving and not a lot of rainfall in them either.

"At the moment it's looking pretty good, especially later in the week. The forecast goes until Sunday and next weekend is looking fine."

The updated forecast is a relief for Games organisers, spectators expecting to get wet at Wednesday night's opening ceremony and swimming session ticketholders.

Up to 35,000 people will be in the Carrara Stadium stands for the ceremony, while swimming finals are scheduled at the open-air Gold Coast Aquatic Centre from Thursday night until April 10.

Dangerous surf radiating south from ex-tropical cyclone Iris closed some Gold Coast beaches on Good Friday but the system has since tracked north.