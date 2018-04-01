Indigenous protests to be held at Games

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games organisers are expecting indigenous rights groups to protest during the event.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) chief executive Mark Peters said his organisation, police and the local Yugambeh clan had been advised of the protest plans.

Mr Peters says the protests are expected to be respectful and will be tolerated so long as they are lawful and don't impact on athletes or spectators.

"There are other groups as well because this is the stage where people can be heard and that is what happens around major events, whether it's on the Gold Coast or anywhere else around the world," Mr Peters said.

Indigenous protests at Australian Commonwealth Games are not uncommon.

Protests occurred at the 2006 Melbourne Games while in 1982 about 2000 marched in Brisbane to draw attention to aboriginal rights.