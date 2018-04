Christchurch, New Zealand, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - England were 202 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three, 231 runs ahead of New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch on Sunday.

James Vince made 76 and Mark Stoneman was out for 60.

England made 307 in their first innings and New Zealand in reply were all out for 278.

