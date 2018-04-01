Qld police urge no bags for Games fans

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games spectators are being strongly reminded to avoid taking a bag to venues.

The advice comes from the head of Queensland police operations for the Games, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski, after he attended Saturday's dress rehearsal for the opening ceremony.

Mr Gollschewski said while security procedures operated well for the rehearsal's smaller crowd, he noted several people had brought bags or backpacks.

"Whilst the security worked quite well in terms of screening that does add to the time it takes for people to get in," he said.

"When we have the stadium full that will certainly be an issue.

"People are really encouraged to leave their bags at home."

Mr Gollschewski said he went in "without anything" as there was plenty of water inside the stadium and there was no need to take bottles.

He said the implementation of Games lanes for accredited vehicles only had gone relatively smoothly across the Gold Coast.

Since the first lane was activated on Friday, a total of 55 drivers had been instructed to get out of the lanes.

Although police had not issued any fines at this stage, Mr Gollschewski said their tolerance would only stretch so far.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the introduction of a Games lane along the Gold Coast Highway through Surfers Paradise was set to create the biggest traffic headache.

"It will be very tight through Surfers Paradise throughout the Games period with only one lane of traffic," Mr Bailey said.

"If you don't need to go through Surfers, don't."