Simpson misses West Coast win

West Coast coach Adam Simpson missed his side's 51-point win over Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

But stand-in coach Jaymie Graham said the senior boss was chuffed to bits at seeing his side record their first victory of the season.

Simpson's youngest child, Elsa, became ill in Perth over the weekend, leading the Eagles boss to travel back to Western Australia to be at his daughter's bedside.

Graham learned that he'd be leading the Eagles just a few hours before the match, and quickly got on the phone

"I did give him a quick call. He was at the bedside watching 'Minions' or something," Graham said.

"He's very proud of the performance of the players ... I'd say he watched the match.

"I haven't got an update on Elsa but he seemed pretty happy so hopefully everything's fine."

The Eagles were too combative and too clean for the Bulldogs, romping away with victory after nine straight goals between the first quarter and the third.

"We had a strong focus on contested possession and we know that's where the Bulldogs are very good ... plus 28 contested possessions really got us going," Graham said.

"They got plenty of supply

"Josh Kennedy would be licking his lips if he was there (with) 58 inside 50s again.

"We've got a young forward line who all contributed (but) it's Jack Darling and Mark LeCras and Jamie Cripps standing up that's been really important."

Darling kicked four goals, with second-gamers Liam Ryan and Daniel Venables both grabbing three.

Given the Eagles have won just twice in Melbourne over the last two seasons, Graham had every reason to be delighted.

"It's important to get a win early on at any stage (and) it's great to get an away win. We can't shy away from that," he said.

Graham became the seventh man to coach the Eagles after Ron Alexander, John Todd, Mick Malthouse, Ken Judge, John Worsfold and Simpson.

The 35-year-old key defender was best known for playing all matches in the 2006 season before being dropped for the grand final against Sydney, making way for the returning David Wirrpanda.

The Eagles would defeat Sydney by a point in a classic decider.