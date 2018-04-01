Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan has snared champion Hong Kong jockey Joao Moreira to ride Outback Barbie in the Percy Sykes Stakes at Randwick.

Moreira is coming to Sydney on April 14 to ride Irish horse Success Days in the Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) and Japanese visitor Prestwick in the Sydney Cup (3200m).

Outback Barbie was ridden by Corey Brown when she finished fifth in the Reisling Stakes at Rosehill last month and missed a start in the Golden Slipper.

She won a Randwick trial by 3-3/4 lengths last week with Blake Shinn aboard.

"I have booked Jo Moreira for the ride which will be a bonus," Gollan said.

After she missed the cut for the Slipper, Gollan elected to leave Outback Barbie in Sydney for the Group Two Percy Sykes (1200m) for two-year-old fillies.

"It was a great pity she missed the Golden Slipper because she has come on well since the Reisling," Gollan said.

"The trial was good and she has come on even further since then. The Percy Sykes will be a very good race but I would be surprised if she doesn't race well.

"I don't think the five weeks between races will be any problem."

Outback Barbie will have a light gallop on Saturday morning and Gollan will go to Sydney to oversee her final major hit out on Tuesday week.