NSW declare Trbojevic an Origin certainty

Brad Fittler has guaranteed Tom Trbojevic will make his NSW State of Origin debut this year - he's just not sure in which position.

After turning in one of the most impressive individual performances of the NRL season in Manly's demolition of Canberra, Trbojevic is being sized up for a Blues debut.

He looked certain to be blooded last year however was scratched from the series because of ankle and knee injuries.

The 21-year-old did leave the field in the Sea Eagles' 32-16 thrashing of the Raiders on Saturday with an ankle problem but is only expected to miss one week.

NSW coach Fittler said if Trbojevic remains fit, he is assured of making his Blues debut.

"But he's one of those players where if he's at his best and he's fit and strong, then he's got to be somewhere, he's too good," Fittler told the Sunday Footy Show.

The only problem Fittler has is fitting him into his side.

James Tedesco was one of the Blues' best in their 2-1 series loss to Queensland last year however Trbojevic is arguably the game's form No.1 and piling pressure on him to retain his position.

Fittler lauded Trbojevic's versatility and said he was toying with the idea of playing him either in the centres or wing.

Trbojevic played his first NRL season in 2015 on the wing and was strong at centre and wing for Australia during last year's World Cup.

"Tom, if he's fit and he's playing any sort of football like that, you'd think he's going to be in the team," Fittler said.

"You just need him there - he creates stuff. He's is a very good player and you know footy is in his heart.

"When he started playing he came as a winger and centre, he was doing good stuff there.

"Then when Brett Stewart moved on, he moved into the fullback role.

"And I've seen him do other things at fullback which aren't as good as others. He doesn't have that lightening speed like a Billy Slater that can cover both sides of the field, purely because he's six foot six. He does other things."