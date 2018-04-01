News

Photo of monster shark sparks debate over whether it is an April Fool's joke
Sevens veteran Stannard leaves hospital

Murray Wenzel
AAP /

Australian rugby sevens veteran James Stannard has been discharged from hospital after a one-punch attack on Good Friday fractured his skull and ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games.

Stannard, who was set to captain the side on the Gold Coast, will provide a statement to police on Sunday afternoon.

The 35-year-old was "doing well but still suffering from dizziness and has at this point only walked as far as his hospital bed to the toilet," Rugby Australia said on Sunday.

Stannard's head hit the pavement after he was allegedly struck by a 22-year-old British man in an unprovoked attack outside a Coogee kebab shop, in Sydney's east, just after 3am.

He had been out with teammates, coaches, support staff and their families to farewell coach Andy Friend, who will not have his contract renewed next season.

Fearing the impact had killed him, Friend and Stannard's teammates Ben O'Donnell and Lewis Holland still reacted quickly enough to detain the alleged offender until police arrived.

Stannard, in his final season before retirement, is expected to address media on Monday, with the team yet to name a new captain.

Without Stannard and injured incumbent skipper Holland (hamstring), Australia will enter the Games lacking leadership and ball-playing nous.

But Friend is backing his young, world No.4-ranked side to lift under adversity to still be in the medal hunt.

"One thing I know about this team is there's tremendous character, there's tremendous belief and every time we've had one of those occasions ... we step up and take it to another level," he said on Saturday.

The British man has been charged over the blow and is expected to appear at Waverley Local Court on April 19.

