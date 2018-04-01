Arthur reveals how long Hayne will be on the sidelines

News

Photo of huge shark has internet divided over whether it is an April Fool's joke

After being forced from the field in last week's loss to Cronulla, Hayne was expected to miss just two games.

However coach Brad Arthur said he would be sidelined for the next three to four weeks.

"I think around round seven or eight," Arthur said when asked when Hayne would return.

It's a big blow for the winless Eels who are already without Clint Gutherson (knee) and Bevan French (shoulder).

It means Arthur will be forced to turn to his fourth-choice fullback in Will Smith for Monday's clash with the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium.

