Broad bags six as England take narrow innings lead

Christchurch, New Zealand, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Stuart Broad finished with six wickets as England snuffed out a late New Zealand onslaught to take a 29-run first innings lead on day three of the second Test in Christchurch on Sunday.

New Zealand were all out for 278 after BJ Watling and Tim Southee put on 48 for the seventh wicket and Neil Wagner and Trent Boult added 39 in their last-wicket stand.

At lunch, England were seven without loss off five overs, to extend their lead to 36.

The New Zealand innings appeared to be heading for a hasty end in the morning session when England took the new ball and claimed three wickets in 26 deliveries including Watling for 85 and Southee for 50.

After New Zealand resumed the day at 192 for six, Broad took two of the last four wickets to fall to finish with six for 54.

Jimmy Anderson claimed the other two wickets for figures of four for 76 while behind the stumps Jonny Bairstow took five catches.

In 31 deliveries at the start of the day before the new ball, New Zealand added a brisk 27 with Southee particularly aggressive.

Watling, who was 77 not out overnight, progressed to 85 before he was bowled by a textbook James Anderson delivery that curled towards leg before nipping back to take the off-stump.

Ish Sodhi did not stay long, facing seven deliveries before he was caught behind off Broad for one.

Southee added 40 in the morning session, to bring up his fourth-Test 50 from 48 deliveries before he was bowled by Anderson with a similar delivery to that which claimed Watling.

Wagner also took the long handle to the England quicks and was not out 24 off 27 balls while Boult, the last man out, made 16 off 22.

