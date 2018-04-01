Cricket: New Zealand v England scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at end of the New Zealand first innings on day three of the second Test against England in Christchurch on Sunday:
England first innings 307 (J. Bairstow 101, M. Wood 52; Southee 6-62, Boult 4-87)
New Zealand first innings (overnight 192-6)
J. Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 5
T. Latham c Bairstow b Broad 0
K. Williamson c Bairstow b Anderson 22
R. Taylor c Cook b Broad 2
H. Nicholls lbw Broad 0
B. Watling b Anderson 85
C. de Grandhomme c Bairstow b Broad 72
T. Southee b Anderson 50
I. Sodhi c Bairstow b Broad 1
N. Wagner not out 24
T. Boult c Malan b Broad 16
Extras: (lb1) 1
Total: (for 10 wickets; 93.3 overs) 278
Fall: 1-0 (Latham), 2-14 (Raval), 3-17 (Taylor), 4-17 (Nicholls), 5-36 (Williamson), 6-178 (de Grandhomme), 7-226 (Watling), 8-231 (Sodhi), 9-239 (Southee), 10-278 (Boult)
Bowling: Anderson 24-5-76-4, Broad 22.3-5-54-6, Wood 21-3-69-0, Leach 19-3-52-0, Root 1-0-9-0, Stokes 6-2-17-0
Toss: New Zealand
Series: New Zealand lead 1-0
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
afp