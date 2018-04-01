News

Cricket: New Zealand v England scoreboard

AFP /

Christchurch, New Zealand, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at end of the New Zealand first innings on day three of the second Test against England in Christchurch on Sunday:



England first innings 307 (J. Bairstow 101, M. Wood 52; Southee 6-62, Boult 4-87)

New Zealand first innings (overnight 192-6)

J. Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 5

T. Latham c Bairstow b Broad 0

K. Williamson c Bairstow b Anderson 22

R. Taylor c Cook b Broad 2

H. Nicholls lbw Broad 0

B. Watling b Anderson 85

C. de Grandhomme c Bairstow b Broad 72

T. Southee b Anderson 50

I. Sodhi c Bairstow b Broad 1

N. Wagner not out 24

T. Boult c Malan b Broad 16

Extras: (lb1) 1

Total: (for 10 wickets; 93.3 overs) 278

Fall: 1-0 (Latham), 2-14 (Raval), 3-17 (Taylor), 4-17 (Nicholls), 5-36 (Williamson), 6-178 (de Grandhomme), 7-226 (Watling), 8-231 (Sodhi), 9-239 (Southee), 10-278 (Boult)

Bowling: Anderson 24-5-76-4, Broad 22.3-5-54-6, Wood 21-3-69-0, Leach 19-3-52-0, Root 1-0-9-0, Stokes 6-2-17-0

Toss: New Zealand

Series: New Zealand lead 1-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

