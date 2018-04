Christchurch, New Zealand, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand were all out for 278 in their first innings to give England a 29-run lead in the first session of day three of the second Test in Christchurch on Sunday.

BJ Watling made 85 and Tim Southee 50.

For England, Stuart Broad took six for 54 and Jimmy Anderson four for 76.

