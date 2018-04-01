Washington Wizards earn NBA play-off spot

Otto Porter Jr scored 26 points and Bradley Beal pitched in with 22 points as the Washington Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season, winning 107-93 in Washington.

With the win, the Wizards (42-34) clinched an NBA play-off spot.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks sit just a game back in the seventh and eighth spots in the Eastern Conference, but ninth-place Detroit (35-40) are well out of striking distance.

Porter, who also pulled in a team-best 11 rebounds, and Beal each made six three-point shots, combining to go 12-for-18 from long range.

John Wall, who played in his first game since January 25 after recovering from a knee injury, scored 15 points and 14 assists and Mike Scott also added 15 points for the Wizards, who won for only the second time in their last six outings.

They play their next three games on the road, beginning Sunday at Chicago.

Marcus Morris had 25 points and nine rebounds and Jayson Tatum scored 24 as the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 110-99 in a battle of Eastern Conference powerhouses in Boston.

Terry Rozier added 21 and seven assists and Al Horford had 14 points for the Celtics, who earned their sixth-straight victory and pulled within two games of the Raptors for first place in the East with six games remaining for each team.

In Miami, Caris Levert scored with about a half-minute left in overtime to put Brooklyn up for good, Dwyane Wade missed on a play where he thought he got fouled at the buzzer and the Nets beat the Miami Heat 110-109.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 20 points for the Nets, who denied Miami a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Golden State Warriors ended a three-game slide with a 112-96 victory over the host Sacramento Kings.

Golden State reserve guard Patrick McCaw was taken off the court via stretcher after being undercut while scoring a basket with 41.8 seconds left in the third quarter.

Andre Drummond had 22 points and 17 rebounds to lead five starters in double-figure scoring as visiting Detroit picked up a 115-109 win over the New York Knicks.