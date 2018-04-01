Juventus beat Milan, extend Serie A lead

Leaders Juventus beat AC Milan 3-1 at home in Saturday's Serie A classic and went four points clear of Napoli, who drew 1-1 at Sassuolo after Jose Callejon's late goal.

Argentinian Paulo Dybala found the right corner from outside the box on eight minutes, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma where he saved an earlier drive from Gonzalo Higuain.

Twenty minutes later the Bianconeri were stunned by their ex-defender Leonardo Bonucci, who nodded in a corner kick to end a run of 10 clean sheets.

On 55 Gianluigi Buffon was saved by the bar as Hakan Calhanoglu fired from distance but the Rossoneri gradually lost steam and saw Juan Cuadrado, who recently returned from surgery, strike on 79 before Khedira fired into the left corner on 87.

Earlier in Reggio Emilia, Sassuolo's Matteo Politano volleyed in the rebound after Federico Peluso headed a free-kick against the post for a 22nd-minute lead as Napoli failed to produce their usual incisive play.

Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne was denied from close range and in the second half Domenico Berardi squandered a chance after a save from Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

With 10 minutes left Callejon got the better of Rogerio following a bouncing cross before substitute Arkadiusz Milik sent an overhead kick against the hosts' bar.

"We created a lot, but in this moment of the season we do not profit from our scoring chances," Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said. "We were in trouble after their lead.

"They scored and we struggled. For sure, it is hard falling behind against a team who are battling for survival."

Roma clawed their way back for a 1-1 draw at Bologna to hold on to third place with eight games to go.

After Erick Pulgar's low drive put the hosts ahead in the 18th minute, the Giallorossi threatened on 29 when Kevin Strootman hit the post and levelled on 76 after Edin Dzeko came on to nod home a Diego Perotti cross.

Roma fill the third of four Champions League places with a two-point lead over Inter Milan, who beat second-last Verona 3-0 thanks to a Mauro Icardi brace and have a game in hand.

Inter closed in on Roma as Icardi and Ivan Perisic struck in the first 13 minutes, and the Argentinian got a second after the break, his 24th league goal.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile also struck twice and tops the scoring charts on 26 as the fifth-placed Rome side won 6-2 at home against gritty 10-man Benevento.

Atalanta beat Udinese 2-0, Fiorentina also won 2-0 against third-last Crotone, who had Marco Capuano sent off with two bookings. Torino won 4-0 at Cagliari, Chievo rallied to beat Sampdoria 2-1 and Genoa drew 1-1 at home to 10-man Spal.