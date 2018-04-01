Young Pie stable but remains in hospital

Collingwood youngster Kayle Kirby is in a stable condition after Saturday's heart scare, but will remain in hospital under observation for a second night.

Kirby collapsed during a VFL practice match that was held at the same time as the Pies' AFL match against Greater Western Sydney in which Tim Broomhead (fractured leg) and Darcy Moore (hamstring) were injured.

Broomhead underwent surgery on Sunday after he broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg in a sickening collision during the first quarter of the 16-point loss at the MCG.

Moore experienced hamstring tightness against the Giants and didn't appear after halftime. He will undergo scans, but it is believed the injury is at the minor end of the scale.

But with a six-day break until Collingwood plays Carlton on Friday night, the versatile tall remains in doubt to play.

Kirby was taken to Epworth Hospital after he collapsed behind the play without contact from an opponent. Play was stopped for about 40 minutes while ambulance workers treated him on the field.

He was alert and conscious when he was taken from the field and was reported to be in good spirits on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, coach Nathan Buckley said the 19-year-old had suffered some form of irregularity with his heartbeat.

Broomhead will face anywhere up to a year on the sidelines after suffering the serious injury.

He threw his left leg at a loose ball as it bounced toward the goal line in an effort to kick a goal but instead collided heavily with the goalpost.

The 24-year-old smacked the turf in pain then remained prone face down on the turf behind the goal as his teammates celebrated before the gravity of his injury became apparent.

"It's terrible luck for a young bloke who is still trying to prove himself and make his way in the game," Buckley said.

"You don't take the field thinking you're going to walk off like that, but unfortunately it's happened.

"Broomy is a well-loved, well-respected member of our footy club, so there's no doubt it impacts."

Broomhead was a late replacement for Ben Reid, who was withdrawn from the team with a hip injury.

He is expected to be available to face the Blues.