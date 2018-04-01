Ocampos, Payet give Marseille dramatic win at Dijon

Dijon (France) (AFP) - Lucas Ocampos and Dimitri Payet struck in the final minutes as Marseille claimed a precious 3-1 win at Dijon in Ligue 1 on Saturday to stay on course for a Champions League place.

Valere Germain put Marseille in front 10 minutes before half-time, but the visitors then lost goalkeeper Steve Mandanda to injury for the second time in five matches.

South Korea international Kwon Chang-Hoon curled in an equaliser for Dijon with a quarter of an hour remaining.

But Germain was again involved as Marseille regained the lead on 88 minutes, his near-post header from a corner was bundled in from point-blank range by Argentine Lucas Ocampos.

A frenetic finale saw Dijon reduced to 10 men when Cedric Yambere was harshly sent off after conceding a penalty for a foul on Ocampos, although the spot-kick from Payet was saved by Baptiste Reynet.

But Payet, overlooked by Didier Deschamps for his latest France squad, atoned deep into stoppage time after winning another penalty, this time converting as Marseille pulled five points clear of fourth-placed Lyon.

Marseille go to Germany next week for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against RB Leipzig, with top scorer Florian Thauvin once more unlikely to feature as he nurses a hamstring injury.

Lyon, who beat Marseille 3-2 ahead of the international break, can reduce the gap on Sunday when they host a relegation-threatened Toulouse side.