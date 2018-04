MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Moscow court ordered on Saturday that Ziyavudin Magomedov, co-owner of Russia's Summa group, remain in pre-trial custody until May 30 over suspected embezzlement case.

Magomedov, one of Russia's richest men, has denied the charges against him.

