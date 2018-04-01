Russian tycoon and associates suspected of embezzling over $35 million: court

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow's Tverskoy District Court said on Saturday that the co-owner of Russia's Summa group, Ziyavudin Magomedov, and his associates are suspected of embezzling more than 2 billion rubles ($35.01 million), including from the state budget.

Russia's Interior Ministry said earlier on Saturday that Magomedov and two of his business partners had been detained on suspicion of having embezzled large sums of state money.

