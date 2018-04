MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ziyavudin Magomedov, co-owner of Russia's Summa group, told a Moscow court on Saturday he denied charges of embezzlement brought against him.

Speaking from a cage in the courtroom at a pre-trial hearing, he said: "I categorically disagree with the charges presented....The prosecution case does not stand up to scrutiny."

