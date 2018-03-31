Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Johannesburg, March 31, 2018 (AFP) - - Score at tea on the second day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa, first innings

D. Elgar c Sayers b Lyon 19

A. Markram c M. Marsh b Cummins 152

H. Amla c Handscomb b Cummins 27

A. de Villiers c Paine b Sayers 69

F. du Plessis lbw b Cummins 0

T. Bavuma not out 95

K. Rabada c Renshaw b Sayers 0

Q. de Kock c M. Marsh b Lyon 39

V. Philander c Khawaja b Lyon 12

K. Maharaj c Paine b Cummins 45

M. Morkel c Handscomb b Cummins 0

Extras (b13, lb12, w5) 30

Total (136.5 overs) 488

Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Elgar), 2-142 (Amla), 3-247 (Markram), 4-247 (Du Plessis), 5-299 (De Villiers), 6-299 (Rabada), 7-384 (De Kock), 8-412 (Philander)

Bowling: Hazlewood 26-3-86-0, Sayers 35-9-78-2, Cummins 28.5-5-83-5 (1w), Lyon 40-3-182-3, M. Marsh 6-1-30-0, Renshaw 1-0-4-0

Australia: T. Paine, M. Renshaw, J. Burns, U. Khawaja, S. Marsh, P. Handscomb, M. Marsh, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, C. Sayers, J. Hazlewood

Match situation: South Africa are all out for 488 in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ian Gould, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)