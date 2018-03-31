Three die in horror Kakadu National Park car smash

Three people have died and four others are seriously injured following a horror single-car crash in Kakadu National Park.

The smash occurred after midday on Saturday on the Kakadu Highway near Cooinda Lodge.

"Three people died from their injuries at the scene," a CareFlight spokeswoman said in a statement.

Four female patients were flown to Royal Darwin Hospital. One is in a critical condition while the others are stable.

Two were expected to lose limbs and another had to be intubated at the crash site because of a suspected head injury, the CareFlight spokeswoman told AAP earlier on Saturday.

The NT News reports the Darwin family involved was travelling from Jabiru to Cooinda when the car crashed. The news outlet had earlier suggested the three people who died were tourists.

Northern Territory Police wouldn't provide additional details on Saturday night but plan to hold a press conference on Sunday morning.