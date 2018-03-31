News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Three die in horror Kakadu National Park car smash

AAP /

Three people have died and four others are seriously injured following a horror single-car crash in Kakadu National Park.

0401_1800_PER-Train
1:13

Train damaged by colliding with car
0401_1600_newsupdate
0:29

Newsbreak - April 1
The shocking moment a skateboarder crashes into a car
0:35

The shocking moment a skateboarder crashes into a car
0401_sun_news
6:17

News Headlines - Sunday 1 April
2 Dead in Calif. Homebuilt Plane Crash
1:12

2 Dead in Calif. Homebuilt Plane Crash
Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai In Mingora
1:06

Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai In Mingora
'Say His Name, Stephon Clark' - Sacramento Protesters React to Autopsy Findings
0:39

'Say His Name, Stephon Clark' - Sacramento Protesters React to Autopsy Findings
0331_1800_qld_coast
1:34

Gold Coast experiencing unusually quiet Easter long weekend
Prince Charles uses Easter message to supports persecuted Christians
0:51

Prince Charles uses Easter message to supports persecuted Christians
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
 

The smash occurred after midday on Saturday on the Kakadu Highway near Cooinda Lodge.

"Three people died from their injuries at the scene," a CareFlight spokeswoman said in a statement.

Four female patients were flown to Royal Darwin Hospital. One is in a critical condition while the others are stable.

Three people have lost their lives and it's feared two others will lose limbs following a single-car crash in Kakadu National Park. Photo: AAP, file photo

Two were expected to lose limbs and another had to be intubated at the crash site because of a suspected head injury, the CareFlight spokeswoman told AAP earlier on Saturday.

The NT News reports the Darwin family involved was travelling from Jabiru to Cooinda when the car crashed. The news outlet had earlier suggested the three people who died were tourists.

Northern Territory Police wouldn't provide additional details on Saturday night but plan to hold a press conference on Sunday morning.

Back To Top