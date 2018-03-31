Cricket: South Africa v Australia tea scores

Johannesburg, March 31, 2018 (AFP) - - South Africa were bowled out for 488 on the second day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

Temba Bavuma was stranded on 95 not out.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins took the last two wickets with successive balls to finish with five for 83.

An early tea was taken.

Scores in brief:

South Africa, first innings, 488 in 136.5 overs (A. Markram 152, A. de Villiers 69, T. Bavuma 95 not out; P. Cummins 3-81).

Match situation: South Africa are all out for 488 in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

afp