UK minister says routine for plane to be searched after Russia demands explanation

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Britain said on Saturday it was routine for border officials to search aircraft, after Russia said Moscow would demand an official explanation why a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane was searched at London's Heathrow airport on Friday.

"It is routine for Border Force to search aircraft to protect the UK from organized crime and from those who attempt to bring harmful substances like drugs or firearms into the country," Security Minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

“Once these checks were carried out the plane was allowed to carry on with its onward journey.”



