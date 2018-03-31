Scully injury sours rare Giants win at MCG

Greater Western Sydney's impressive win over Collingwood has come at a cost, with star midfielder Tom Scully suffering a suspected fractured ankle.

GWS are set to be without Tom Scully for an extended period with suspicions he's broken an ankle.

Scully was left clearly distressed when his right ankle folded underneath him in a strong tackle in the first quarter of the 15.5 (95) to 12.7 (79) win at the MCG on Saturday.

He was taken from the field on a stretcher and transported to Epworth hospital for treatment.

"There's no doubt he's in a bit of strife," coach Leon Cameron said.

"The early talk was a fractured ankle ... which is disappointing because he'd worked so hard to get back over the last three or four weeks.

"You can't replace Tom Scully because we know he's an exceptional two-way runner and what he provides our footy team but ... we've got some players who will push for selection."

Scully missed last week's 82-point demolition of the Western Bulldogs as he continued his recovery from a knee injury.

The midfielder's loss was a sour note in a gutsy performance by the Giants, who claimed just their second win in 13 attempts at the MCG.

"We've had some disappointing losses here but we never talked throughout the week about 'we have to win at the MCG'," Cameron said.

"It was all about having to stay in the game against Collingwood because we knew they would go to the end - they're a proud club and that's what they did.

"I don't look at the grounds I just look at our ability to travel better whether it's the MCG or Etihad or wherever ... if we're going to be a good team we've got to travel better.

"We've got better each year but clearly most of our losses last year were on the road."