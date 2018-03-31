England's Hales replaces Warner in IPL

England opener Alex Hales has replaced disgraced Australian David Warner in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for this year's Indian Premier League.

Warner was stood down as Sunrisers captain and banned from this year's IPL following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

"Welcome @AlexHales1 look forward to seeing you in Hyderabad. #OrangeArmy #SRH," Sunrisers coach Tom Moody tweeted following the announcement.

Hales, who was signed for his base price of 10 million Indian rupees ($A215,020), went unsold in the players auction in January.

Hales is the only England player to have scored a Twenty20 International century. The 29-year-old was previously picked by the Mumbai Indians but has not played a game in the IPL.

Warner led the Sunrisers to their maiden IPL title in 2016 and had agreed a 120 million Indian rupees deal in January to remain with the team in 2018.

Sunrisers will be led by New Zealand's Kane Williamson this season.