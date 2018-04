Johannesburg, March 31, 2018 (AFP) - - Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday:

South Africa, first innings, 400-7 in 115 overs (A. Markram 152, A. de Villiers 69, T. Bavuma 61 not out; P. Cummins 3-81).

Match situation: South Africa are 400 for seven wickets in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

afp