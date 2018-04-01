Folau to miss three games with injury

Wallabies superstar Israel Folau is set for stint on the sidelines after damaging his hamstring in the NSW Waratahs' battling Super Rugby win over the Brumbies on Saturday.

Folau went down only minutes into his side's 24-17 victory at GIO Stadium and was replaced by Alex Newsome, who delivered an inspired performance on the right wing.

The former NRL and AFL player will miss the trip to Japan to play the Sunwolves next Saturday and then home matches against the Queensland Reds and the Lions.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said Newsome's efforts, which included an offload for Taqele Naiyaravoro's second try, showed his side could manage without Folau.

"We've got guys like Cam Clark, who has been waiting patiently in the wings, we've got a number of guys we can call upon," Gibson said.

"It's great for Alex who performed really well so we'll keep using that same tactic as with Israel and he took some nice high balls.

"It's part of rugby, injuries, we've just got to get on with it."

Folau's proppy hamstring overshadowed teammate Bernard Foley, 28, becoming the youngest player in Super Rugby history to reach 800 career points.

Foley's final penalty goal that sealed the contest took him past the mark, only the second player in Waratahs history to do so behind Matt Burke.

It was an uncharacteristically wayward night with the boot for Foley, after he went 5/9 after going at 96 per cent during the first four games of the season.

But Waratahs captain Michael Hooper said he could count on Foley to deliver at the most important times.

"That guy's got a knack of kicking the ones that matter," Hooper said.

"He's very good in the clutch moments and I can always look to him to go for the goal, just an outstanding player with a great temperament."