World champ Pearson battles injury to make Games hurdles

Gold Coast, Australia, March 31, 2018 (AFP) - - Australia's world hurdles champion Sally Pearson said Saturday she was "90 percent" certain of competing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as she battles an Achilles' problem.

Pearson hasn't raced over the hurdles since early March but is targeting the 100-metres hurdles heats on April 12.

"I'd be 90 percent (certain for the hurdles). It will be an issue all the way through (to a final)," the 31-year-old told reporters in Brisbane.

"I don't think the pain will affect my performance. I'll be able to block it out as much as possible.

"It's not going to be a controlled race -- it's going to be all-out. It has to be."

Injuries have been a constant for Pearson, who suffered a broken wrist from a race fall which derailed her 2015 world titles campaign, while a hamstring problem hit her 2016 Rio Olympics hopes.

Last year Pearson claimed a second 100m hurdles world title in London.

"I was thinking the other day if this was my first major (event, with such a preparation), I'd be struggling a bit more," Pearson said.

"All my big decisions have helped me to cope with this competition, even though there is more spotlight and pressure being in my home town.

"I'm dealing with it well and staying relaxed.

"It's a matter of what my body wants to do on the day and that's pretty much going to make my decision for me."

Pearson said she plans to train on Monday or Tuesday after running in a 100m-flat leg in an Australian relay team earlier this week in Brisbane.

Against Pearson, who has a 12.28 sec personal best, Jamaica has entered for the Games 100m hurdles three competitors with a sub-12.7 sec personal best, including 2015 world champion Danielle Williams (12.57).

