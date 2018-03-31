Shoreham lands G3 Easter Cup at Caulfield

It has proven third time lucky for veteran galloper Shoreham in the Group Three Easter Cup at Caulfield.

After running fifth in 2014 and third in 2015, Shoreham returned for the first time since to score a long-odds win in the 2000m race on Saturday.

Sent off the $61 outsider in the field of nine, Shoreham got a run up on the fence under Singapore-bound Daniel Moor to score by a length from $2.90 favourite Odeon with Life Less Ordinary ($4.20) 1-1/4 lengths away third.

Shoreham began his career with Flemington trainer Saab Hasan, contesting previous Easter Cups for him, before stints interstate with Gerald Ryan in Sydney and Les Kelly in Brisbane.

The rising nine-year-old returned to Hasan's care last May and the trainer had the option of running Shoreham in Sunday's Stawell Cup.

"A lot of people thought I was crazy to run here but the horse deserved it," Hasan said.

"He's been placed in Group Ones, Group Twos and Group Threes and I said to Daniel he's a blow-out chance of beating them.

"I'm just so happy for the horse, irrespective of prize money, as he's been out in the wilderness."

Hasan said a jumping career may now be put on hold following Saturday's win.

He said the gelding was to go for a hurdle school on Thursday, although that may now delayed.

"He's a gun jumper but I might just have to delay that and instead we might look at the Warrnambool Cup," Hasan said.

"I'd love to jump him, but my concern is I don't know if he's a genuine two-miler."

Shoreham's victory has continued the recent form of Moor, who earlier in the week was granted a licence to ride in Singapore.

Moor isn't sure when he'll be departing Victoria after being granted the six-month licence, saying that depends on when his work permit is granted.

"Getting a contract in Singapore has been high on my priority for a long time and when it came around I couldn't knock it back," Moor said.

"It seems to be the case you get into a bit of form before a spot opens up but you don't get those opportunities all the time.

"I'm more than happy to take it, delighted in fact, and grateful for the Turf Club for the opportunity."