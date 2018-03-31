Dufty and Ponga's winding NRL paths cross

Matt Dufty says he's glad he took 'the long road' to the NRL with St George Illawarra, if that's what you call it at age 22.

And his experience is no doubt similar to that of Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga, despite the fact he only celebrated his 20th birthday on Good Friday.

The two 2018 breakthrough stars will contest a mouth-watering fullback battle on Sunday when the Dragons face the Knights.

It seems strange to consider that either player took their time graduating to the top grade given their ages but anyone who watched the now-defunct National Youth Cup competition closely will know they did.

Ponga was a stand-out when he debuted for North Queensland at 18 in the 2016 finals series.

But after he signed for Newcastle that summer, he played just seven NRL games for the Cowboys in 2017 and had to settle for a second straight under-20s-team-of-the-year selection.

Meanwhile Dufty scored a record 55 tries in 65 games for the Dragons in the under-20s between 2014 and 2016 - not bad when you consider more than 3000 players ran out in the competition's 10-year history.

But after that, he still spent the majority of 2017 in Ben Hornby's reserve grade side before finally getting the No.1 NRL jersey last last year.

"It was a bit frustrating at the time," Dufty admitted.

"And if you're too worried about playing in the NRL and worrying about what level you're playing at you're not going to play as well.

"Ben spoke to me about it and told me my time would come and just to play good footy.

"That helped me a lot because he was a player who spent two or three years in reserve grade before playing the most NRL games at the club."

It's a message Dufty took into this year's pre-season, where he certified his round-one spot with a sparkling showing against Hull FC in the Dragons' first trial.

It's shown in the start to his season too, after he scored a hat-trick against the Gold Coast last week and now has the second most tackle busts (21) in the NRL.

"It was more of a mental thing as well," he said.

"It gives you more mental stability if you're just worrying about yourself rather than worrying about wanting to play first grade."

Meanwhile Dragons coach Paul McGregor says Ponga is the player to stop alongside Mitchell Pearce in Wollongong, given the fullback leads Newcastle for for linebreaks (3), linebreak assists (4) and tackle busts (17).

STATS THAT MATTER:

* Gareth Widdop needs 13 points to reach 700 for the Dragons.

* The Dragons have won nine of the past 11 clashes between the teams.

* Nathan Ross has scored six tries in five matches against the Dragons.

*Stats courtesy Fox Sports Stats