Park leads LPGA Rancho Mirage event

Korea's Sung Hyun Park has fired a brilliant eight under par 64 to move to a share of the lead with Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg after two rounds of the women's first major of the season in Rancho Mirage.

Sung Hyun Park has set the early target midway through the second round in Rancho Mirage.

Park's day included an eagle, seven birdies and a solitary bogey while Lindberg managed a five under 67 after her seven under round to open the tournament.

Jessica Korda splits the leading duo and a group containing English players Charley Hull and Jodi Ewart after following a 67 with a 68, including four birdies on the front nine and a trio of birdies and bogeys after the turn.

Olympic champion Inbee Park is seven shots off the pace following a 69, with American Lexi Thompson a shot further back after three birdies in the last four holes salvaged a round of 72.

Thompson was leading by three shots during the final round 12 months ago when she was informed by tournament officials she would be penalised for an incident which took place the previous day.

The 23-year-old was penalised two strokes for incorrectly replacing a marked ball on the 17th green and another two for signing an incorrect scorecard, thereby dropping her a shot off the lead.

A tearful Thompson regrouped superbly to birdie the 13th and also birdied the 18th to force a play-off with Korea's So Yeon Ryu, who won the title on the first extra hole.