Lloyd gets 100 winners in Queensland

Premier jockey Jeff Lloyd bounced back from a bout of ill health to bring up 100 Queensland winners for the third season in a row at Doomben.

Jockey Jeff Lloyd won on Pah Terie before taking the Open Handicap on Gracida at Doomben.

Lloyd missed the Sunshine Coast last Sunday and then stood down from riding on Wednesday with a stomach virus.

He got a medical clearance to ride at Doomben on Saturday and won on Pah Terie before taking the Open Handicap (1050m) on Gracida.

Lloyd has ridden more than 100 winners in Queensland for three seasons in a row and has 76 metropolitan winners which puts him well on the way to riding more than century in the city for the second year in a row.

Lloyd was able to bounce Gracida ($2.70) to the front on a leader-biased track and held on to beat In his Stride ($9.50) by 3/4 length.

"Once he got to the lead I could dictate the pace and he ran fast final 600m sectional for today," Lloyd said.

Trainer David Vandyke has done a great job with Gracida, who has won eight races including five of his past six starts.

"Gracida will run in a 1000m Open at the Sunshine Coast metropolitan meeting in a fortnight and we can make bigger plans from there," he said.