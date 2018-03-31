New Zealand v England scoreboard

News

AFP /

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 31, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at stumps on day day two of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Christchurch on Saturday:



England first innings (overnight 290-8)

A. Cook b Boult 2

M. Stoneman c Latham b Southee 35

J. Vince lbw Southee 18

J. Root b Southee 37

D. Malan lbw Boult 0

B. Stokes c Watling b Boult 25

J. Bairstow c Taylor b Boult 101

S. Broad c Sodhi b Southee 5

M. Wood b Southee 52

J. Leach c Watling b Southee 16

J. Anderson not out 0

Extras: (b9, lb5, w1, nb1) 16

Total: (for 10 wickets; 96.5 overs) 307

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Cook), 2-38 (Vince1), 3-93 (Root), 4-94 (Malan), 5-94 (Stoneman), 6-151 (Stokes), 7-164 (Broad), 8-259 (Wood), 9-307 (Leach), 10-307 (Bairstow)

Bowling: Boult 28.5-5-87-4, Southee 26-7-62-6 (1w), de Grandhomme 17-4-44-0, Wagner 20-5-69-0 (1nb), Sodhi 5-0-31-0.



New Zealand first innings

J. Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 5

T. Latham c Bairstow b Broad 0

K. Williamson c Bairstow b Anderson 22

R. Taylor c Cook b Broad 2

H. Nicholls lbw Broad 0

B. Watling not out 77

C. de Grandhomme c Bairstow b Broad 72

T. Southee not out 13

Extras: (lb1) 1

Total: (for 6 wickets; 74.5 overs) 192

Fall: 1-0 (Latham), 2-14 (Raval), 3-17 (Taylor), 4-17 (Nicholls), 5-36 (Williamson), 6-178 (de Grandhomme)

To bat: Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

Bowling: Anderson 19-5-43-2, Broad 14-4-38-4, Wood 17.5-3-50-0, Leach 18-3-46-0, Root 1-0-9-0, Stokes 3-1-5-0



Toss: New Zealand

Series: New Zealand lead 1-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

afp

