Christchurch, New Zealand, March 31, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand were 192 for six at stumps on the second day of the second Test in Christchurch on Saturday in reply to England's 307.

The innings was built on a 142-run stand by BJ Watling, not out 77, and Colin de Grandhomme who was out for 72.

For England, Stuart Broad has four for 38.

cf/amu