Prompt Response wins Emancipation

The consistent Prompt Response has claimed her second Group Two win from her past four starts with victory in the Emancipation Stakes at Rosehill.

Less than two lengths covered the seven-horse field at the end of Saturday's 1500m-race with the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained mare a long head in front of Oregon's Day.

The Ron Quinton-trained duo, Coolmore Classic winner Daysee Doom and Dixie Blossoms, were the market leaders at $3.70 and $4 respectively with Prompt Response at $5.

Dixie Blossoms finished best of the two, a neck behind the runner-up who was also second in the Group One Coolmore Classic.

Waterhouse said Prompt Response, ridden by Melbourne jockey Damien Oliver, would get another chance at a Group One win in the Coolmore Legacy (Queen Of The Turf) in two weeks.

"She didn't have much luck in the Coolmore," Waterhouse said.

"She's a very honest mare. She's a quality mare down to her tippy toes, and at this level she is incredibly hard to beat."

Prompt Response was fifth in the Coolmore Classic, beaten three-quarters of a length and her other Group One performances include a fourth in a close finish to the Myer Classic in spring and a long head second last winter in the Tatt's Tiara in Brisbane.

Oliver, who rode the Waterhouse-trained Fiorente to win the 2013 Melbourne Cup, was thrilled to renew the association.

"It's nice to come up here and get a winner. To do the travel and get the results is great," he said.

"She's a tough mare. She had a pretty soft run up near the lead. I reckon I might have got headed in the straight but she fought back and won."

Quinton said he was not certain whether Daysee Doom would head to the Queen Of The Turf but Dixie Blossoms would be there.

"They just went a bit slow mid-race but she ran super again," jockey Corey Brown said.

"The Randwick mile will suit her."