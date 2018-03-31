De Grandhomme 50 spearheads New Zealand fightback

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 31, 2018 (AFP) - - Colin de Grandhomme posted his third half-century as he led New Zealand's fightback with BJ Watling in the second Test against England in Christchurch on Saturday.

At tea on day two, New Zealand were 123 for five in reply to England's 307, with de Grandhomme and Watling having put on 87 for the sixth wicket.

De Grandhomme was unbeaten on 53, with Watling on 40.

After months of misery on the road, England felt their luck had turned as their bowlers followed up Jonny Bairstow's century to have New Zealand in strife at 36 for five.

But de Grandhomme has played a forceful innings to keep New Zealand alive, with his 53 coming off 84 deliveries including six fours.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson have taken all five wickets, while Bairstow continued to stamp his mark on the game with three catches behind the stumps to remove Tom Latham without scoring, as well as Jeet Raval and Kane Williamson.

Broad has three for 33 while Anderson has two for 31.

Having lost the Ashes series 4-0 in Australia and been trounced in the first Test against New Zealand, England were again struggling at 164 for seven in Christchurch before Bairstow turned the game with the fifth century of his Test career.

Having lifted England to 290 for eight at stumps on day one, he resumed the day on 97 and added four singles before his innings and England's ended.

Jack Leach was the other batsman dismissed, having scored 16.

Bairstow was immediately back among the action when he caught Latham to give Broad his first wicket with the ninth delivery of the New Zealand innings.

Broad, who had faced losing his opening bowler status at the start of the New Zealand series, seized his opportunity.

He followed up with the wickets of Ross Taylor, caught by Alastair Cook at first slip for two, and then first Test century-maker Henry Nicholls who went lbw on review without scoring.

Anderson claimed the wickets of Raval for five and, in the third over after lunch, Williamson who was caught by Bairstow down the leg side for 22.

cf/amz