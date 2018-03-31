Broad and Bairstow show puts England in charge

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 31, 2018 (AFP) - - Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow put England in charge of the second Test in Christchurch as the New Zealand disintegrated to be 32 for four at lunch on day two in reply to the tourists' first innings 307.

With England needing to win the Test to square the series, Bairstow posted his fifth century to get his side over the 300 mark on Saturday and Broad ripped through the New Zealand top order to have three for 18 off seven overs at the end of the first session.

Kane Williamson and BJ Watling were tasked with mounting a rescue mission for New Zealand with Williamson on 18 and Watling on seven.

Bairstow played a role in two of the wickets with smart catches behind the stumps to remove openers Tom Latham without scoring and Jeet Raval for five.

Latham fell to Broad in the second over while Anderson claimed the wicket of Raval.

Broad added to his tally with the wickets of New Zealand's senior batsman Ross Taylor, caught by Alastair Cook at first slip for two, and Henry Nicholls was out on review to an lbw shout without scoring.

England added a further 17 runs from their overnight 290 for eight with Bairstow's valuable century overshadowing a six-wicket haul by Tim Southee as he rescued England from when they were 164 for seven.

The wicketkeeper-batsman resumed the day on 97 and reached his century off singles, punching the air as he sprinted down the wicket to reach three figures.

He was out seven balls later to end the innings.

Jack Leach, on debut and one of three changes to the England side trounced in the first Test, made 16 before he was caught behind off Southee after putting on 48 with Bairstow for the ninth wicket.

Southee finished the innings with six for 62 while Trent Boult took four for 87 for the New Zealand strike pair to take all 10 wickets as they did in the first innings of the first Test.

