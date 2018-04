UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent and transparent investigation into the deaths and injuries in Gaza on Friday, his spokesman said in a statement.

"He also appeals to those concerned to refrain from any act that could lead to further casualties and in particular any measures that could place civilians in harm's way," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said.



(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)