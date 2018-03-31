News

U.N. fears Gaza situation might deteriorate in coming days

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A senior United Nations official told the Security Council on Friday that the situation in Gaza "might deteriorate in the coming days" and called for civilians, particularly children, not be targeted.

"Israel must uphold its responsibilities under international human rights and humanitarian law. Lethal force should only be used as a last resort with any resulting fatalities properly investigated by the authorities," U.N. deputy political affairs chief Taye-Brook Zerihoun said.




(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Susan Thomas)

