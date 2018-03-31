Black Caps fight back in second Test

A record-breaking partnership between BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme has given New Zealand a lifeline back into the second Test against England.

Jonny Bairstow scored a century as England made 307 in their first innings against New Zealand.

On the canvas after collapsing to 5-36, Watling and de Grandhomme steered the hosts to 6-192 before bad light ended day two with seven overs still to bowl.

It leaves them 115 behind England's 307, with the visitors still in the box seat to force victory at Hagley Oval and square the two-Test series.

Allrounder De Grandhomme reached a determined 72 before providing a fourth scalp for Stuart Broad (4-38) and a fourth catch for century-making wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

However by then he'd put on 142 runs with Watling, a New Zealand record for the sixth wicket against England.

Watling was still there on 77 off 196 balls, playing the type of rearguard knock for which he is known. Tim Southee was on 13.

De Grandhomme proved he can put his head down with the bat, with the knock a contrast to his 71-ball maiden century against the West Indies in Wellington this summer.

"It's what I've worked on the last few weeks with some of the coaches, it's obviously very pleasing to be able to go out and do it for long periods of time," he said.

"Obviously we're still behind the eight ball a bit. Hopefully tomorrow we can come out and get as close or past the score if we can."

The New Zealand innings is mirroring that of England's.

Both teams' top orders struggled against the seaming ball in morning conditions before launching middle-order recoveries.

Wicketkeepers led the way for both, with Bairstow bringing up a fifth ton earlier on Saturday before he was the last man out for 101.

Broad and Jimmy Anderson (2-43) matched the deeds of Kiwi new ball counterparts Southee (6-62) and Trent Boult (4-87) in taking all the wickets so far.

The accomplished England pair were helped by rash decisions from the Kiwi specialist batsmen.

Openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham, and Ross Taylor, all drove at wide deliveries inside the first eight overs and none of them made it past five.

Captain Kane Williamson (22) also edged out soon after lunch before de Grandhomme arrived and swung momentum with some powerful early blows.

An impressive Broad was relishing the prospect of being handed a shiny ball five overs into day three.

"We've seen what damage the new ball can do on this pitch," he said.

"They (Watling and de Grandhomme) played exceptionally well but from our point of view, we held them well enough to still be ahead of this game.

"De Grandhomme's someone who could get 100 off 90 balls if he got going.

"Watling's always been a really gritty, determined, strong character who never gives it away cheaply."