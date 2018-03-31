Port face AFL test in Sydney without Ryder

Port Adelaide's new-look side will get a strong indicator of whether they can thrive without star ruckman Paddy Ryder, when they face perennial AFL contenders Sydney at the SCG on Sunday.

The South Australian side cruised to a 50-point opening round home win over Fremantle.

Sydney also started well, with a 29-point conquest of West Coast at the Eagles' impressive new stadium in Perth.

Port's new recruits Jack Watts, Steven Motlop and Tom Rockliff fitted neatly into their lineup and Riley Bonner won the first Rising Star nomination of the new season.

Classy All-Australian forward Robbie Gray returns from suspension to add another attacking threat.

But Port's ability to cover the absence of injured ruck titan Ryder will go a long way toward determining if they can upset the Swans at the SCG for the second straight season, and maintain the momentum generated last week.

"They've got a pretty A-grade midfield, it's a bit of shame that Ryder went down," said Sydney midfielder George Hewett, who will play his 50th game on Sunday.

"But they've still got Dougal Howard, who is a competitor and Justin Westhoff, so it will still be tough for us."

Sydney's stocks have been boosted by the return of midfield star Dan Hannebery and high impact utility Gary Rohan, with Nic Newman and Robbie Fox dropping out.

Winning possession without Ryder apart, Port's prospects could also hinge on their ability to limit the impact of Sydney spearhead Lance Franklin.

The gifted forward kicked eight goals last week and Rohan's return and ability to take a mark could potentially add another headache for the visitors defence.

Midfielder-turned back Hamish Hartlett will chalk up up his 150th appearance for Port.

"Hopefully we'll get the right result, I think I had some pretty good luck in milestones over my time," Hartlett said on the Port website.

"I won my 50th and 100th, so hopefully we can continue the trend."