New Zealand v England scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at the end of the England first innings on day two of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday:
England first innings (overnight 290-8)
A. Cook b Boult 2
M. Stoneman c Latham b Southee 35
J. Vince lbw Southee 18
J. Root b Southee 37
D. Malan lbw Boult 0
B. Stokes c Watling b Boult 25
J. Bairstow c Taylor b Boult 101
S. Broad c Sodhi b Southee 5
M. Wood b Southee 52
J. Leach c Watling b Southee 16
J. Anderson not out 0
Extras: (b9, lb5, w1, nb1) 16
Total: (for 10 wickets; 96.5 overs) 307
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Cook), 2-38 (Vince1), 3-93 (Root), 4-94 (Malan), 5-94 (Stoneman), 6-151 (Stokes), 7-164 (Broad), 8-259 (Wood), 9-307 (Leach), 10-307 (Bairstow)
Bowling: Boult 28.5-5-87-4, Southee 26-7-62-6 (1w), de Grandhomme 17-4-44-0, Wagner 20-5-69-0 (1nb), Sodhi 5-0-31-0.
Toss: New Zealand
Series: New Zealand lead 1-0
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
afp