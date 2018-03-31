Games bosses deny security shortage

News

Commonwealth Games bosses have dismissed suggestions they're short of security guards, saying recent job ads were just recruiting back-up staff.

Multiple companies have posted ads online calling for interstate guards to travel to the Gold Coast, leading to speculation the Games are short on security staff just days from Wednesday's opening ceremony.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) chairman Peter Beattie said the ads were "unwise, and frankly, unnecessary".

Mr Beattie says the are "sufficient and appropriate" numbers of guards on the Gold Coast for the Games period.

"It's not going to be an issue," he said.

The extra staff are being sought as a contingency for the extended period after the Games where venues and facilities have to be cleared.

GOLDOC has since asked for the ads to be taken down with Mr Beattie saying they were "a nuisance, but it's not embarrassing".

"The advertisements that were placed were unwise, and frankly, unnecessary," Mr Beattie said.

"Because we're looking to the 24th of May there'll be ongoing changes, people's circumstances change. It is not an issue.

Mr Beattie also dismissed a claim some security staff were refusing to turn up for their shifts due to complaints over living conditions.

Approximately 10,000 security personnel are on the Gold Coast for the Games.

That figure includes 4300 private security staff as well as 3700 Queensland police and 2000 Australian Defence Force personnel.

GOLDOC head of security Danny Baade told AAP the Games has the "required number" of guards.

"Due to the duration of the operation and because we recognise the circumstances of individual guards can change, an additional contract security workforce will continue to be identified as contingency resources during the overall period of operation," Mr Baade said.

Mr Baade said all contract security, including those being sought as back-up, must be fully licensed and undergo a strict background check.

The security operation for the Games is the largest in Australia since the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games and it's the biggest Queensland police operation in history.

